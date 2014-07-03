Aaron Cresswell: West Ham United sign Ipswich Town defender

Cresswell has played 138 times for Ipswich in three seasons

West Ham have signed Ipswich Town defender Aaron Cresswell on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

BBC Radio Suffolk reports that the fee for the 24-year-old will be in excess of £2m, while Tranmere are due to receive 20% from a sell-on clause.

West Brom and Fulham had also shown an interest in the left-back.

Cresswell, who played 42 Championship games last season, could face his former side as early as 16 July, when Ipswich host the Hammers in a friendly.

He has become a mainstay of the Ipswich side since joining from Tranmere in July 2011, failing to start just eight games and being an ever-present in the 2012-13 campaign.

Cresswell completed a medical at West Ham on Thursday.