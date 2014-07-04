Chelsea testimonial excites Wycombe's Matt Bloomfield

Bloomfield played in both legs of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea in January 2007

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Matt Bloomfield has said his testimonial against Chelsea will evoke memories of a highlight of his career.

The 30-year-old was part of the Chairboys side that held the Premier League giants to a 1-1 draw in a League Cup semi-final first-leg tie in 2007.

Jose Mourinho's Blues went on to win the return game 4-0.

Bloomfield told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I've got great memories of playing against them seven years ago."

He added: "It's going to be a fantastic night. It's great for our club to be hosting Chelsea. It's not very often they come to Wycombe."

Jermaine Easter scored a famous goal for Wycombe in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on 10 January 2007

League Two Wycombe host Chelsea on Wednesday, 16 July to celebrate Bloomfield's 10 and a half years at the club.

Mourinho, who left Stamford Bridge nine months after facing Wycombe only to return last year, is expected to bring a squad of non-World Cup players, including Petr Cech, John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic.

Bloomfield will add to his 324 appearances for the Chairboys this season, in a campaign that he hopes will be an improvement on last term's struggle against relegation, which ended with a dramatic final-day survival.

"We finished on a high last season, but overall it was disappointing, there is no two ways about it," he said.

"So we're looking forward to getting back to work and doing something better this season and getting up the table.

"We've made some really good signings in the close season. It will be an exciting season."