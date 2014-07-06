Peter Beadle scored 83 goals in 355 Football League appearances during his playing days

Former Hereford United manager Peter Beadle has confirmed he is still owed money by the troubled football club.

Hereford are due back in court in London on Monday morning to face the previously adjourned winding-up petition served by Beadle's predecessor as Bulls boss, Martin Foyle.

But 42-year-old Beadle is disappointed that he remains one of many of Hereford's unpaid football creditors.

"I've not had one phone call. Not one e-mail. Nothing from anybody," he said.

"Even though I was still under contract until the end of June, I never had a phone call saying 'Can you come and meet up?' which is disappointing."

Beadle, who has now taken up a new position at Sutton United, told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "People might say 'Why didn't you go down to the ground and force the issue?'.

"But it wasn't down to me to force the issue.

"I had enough on my plate trying to sort out a new job for next season and I was still sorting out a lot of the youth team boys too and some of the pros."

After being promoted from youth team boss to take over in charge of the first team following Foyle's departure in March, Beadle had a thankless task on his hands, inheriting a side slipping towards the Conference Premier trapdoor.

But he lifted morale sufficiently to inspire a run of three wins in their last five games that kept Hereford up, only for the club, now under new ownership, to be expelled from the Conference for failing to pay their creditors.

They were subsequently accepted into the Southern League, but their place is now under threat as Herefordshire Council have closed their Edgar Street ground over safety fears.

"I just feel disbelief and sadness after the way so many people worked so hard to achieve a goal," added Beadle.

"The fact that nobody knows what's going on is what is so upsetting people. There's very little or no information coming out of the club."

Hereford representatives are due to appear to the Royal Courts of Justice in The Strand on Monday morning, when the club could cease to exist.