Women's Continental Cup: Arsenal end Chelsea's 100% record

Kelly Smith scored twice as holders Arsenal ended Chelsea's 100% Continental Cup Group One record with a 3-0 win at Meadow Park.

In the same group, Reading hammered bottom team London Bees 8-1.

Liverpool trounced Durham 7-1 in Group Two, while England captain Steph Houghton scored in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Sunderland.

Notts County took top spot in Group Three with a 2-0 defeat of previous leaders Birmingham.

Continental Cup Group One

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Arsenal's upturn in form continued as they swept aside the group's top team.

The Gunners, still managerless following Shelley Kerr's resignation, went in front through a Smith penalty before Japanese striker Shinobu Ohno volleyed home a second midway through the second half.

A Smith corner that flew directly into the net confirmed a victory that boosted the holders' hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

They are still third in the table, three points behind the leaders, but have a game in hand with two fixtures remaining.

London Bees 1-8 Reading

New Bees coach Rebecca Sawiuk's first game in charge ended in a heavy home defeat by Reading in an all-WSL2 clash.

Sawiuk, who replaced Tom Donati, saw her side fall behind to Fran Kirby's early goal, though substitute Lucy Loomes equalised.

But Reading, who shocked Arsenal earlier in the group phase, scored seven times without reply after the break.

Debutant Bianca Bragg scored twice on her debut while Mel Fletcher also netted twice and Kirby doubled her tally.

Lauren Bruton and Cheryl Williams also scored for the Royals, who are second in the table.

Watford 1-2 Millwall Lionesses

Millwall's Lillie Billson hit the woodwork with a good first-half effort, but it was Watford who went ahead through Megan Wynne just after the hour.

Kim Stenning levelled for the Lionesses against their WSL2 rivals, and Stevie Lamb grabbed a late winner.

Continental Cup Group Two

Durham 1-7 Liverpool

Reigning WSL champions Liverpool eased to a six-goal victory over league newcomers Durham, who are bottom of WSL2 as well as their Continental Cup group.

The Reds only led 1-0 at half-time through Natasha Dowie, but pulled clear after the break to climb into second place.

Captain Gemma Bonner and Dowie's second put them 3-0 up before Katie Zelem and Gemma Davison scored two goals apiece.

A late Caroline Dixon penalty was scant consolation for Durham.

Manchester City 2-0 Sunderland

England captain Houghton scored as City secured victory over her former side.

WSL2 leaders Sunderland had goalkeeper Rachel Laws to thank for the game reaching half-time scoreless.

The Black Cats had a good spell after the break, but were undone by two late goals.

Houghton, who began her career at Sunderland, drilled in a 20-yard free-kick before another former Black Cat, Jill Scott, set up Toni Duggan for the second.

Everton 3-1 Doncaster Rovers Belles

Goals by Simone Magill and Fern Whelan late in the first half set up Everton's victory.

A Sue Smith penalty brought the Belles back into the game midway through the second half, but Brooke Chaplen's strike clinched it for the home side.

Continental Cup Group Three

Birmingham City 2-0 Oxford United

On Thursday night, Birmingham City broke stubborn resistance from WSL2 opponents Oxford to notch a victory.

Captain Karen Carney struck home a 63rd-minute free-kick to give her side the lead before Emily Westwood netted from close range 12 minutes later.

Bristol Academy 2-1 Aston Villa

Bristol had to come from behind to claim victory over their WSL2 visitors on Saturday.

Villa broke the deadlock through striker Carly Davies five minutes before the interval.

But Academy improved in the second half, drawing level with a sweet strike from striker Natasha Harding.

And defender Grace McCatty's deflected shot gave them victory.

Birmingham City 0-2 Notts County

Notts County moved one point ahead of Birmingham City at the top of the table with victory over the Blues.

Neither goal was seriously threatened until Jess Clarke's dinked shot gave County the lead 15 minutes from time.

And Rachel Corsie drove home a 25-yard free-kick to ensure the points went to the visitors.

Oxford United 0-2 Yeovil Town

Goals by Helen Bleazard and Laura Bray either side of half-time gave Yeovil their first group win.

Defeat left their WSL2 rivals bottom of the table.