Europa League: Bangor City 0-4 UMF Stjarnan (agg 0-8)

From the section

Neville Powell's Bangor City lost 4-0 in the first leg in Iceland

Icelandic side Stjarnan eased into the Europa League second qualifying round with a 4-0 second leg win over Bangor City.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Bangor made a bright start with Damien Allen and Sion Edwards going close but the visitors looked comfortable.

Martin Rauschenberg's 25-yard effort extended Stjarnan's aggregate lead eight minutes after the break.

Arnar Bjorgvinsson added two goals before Atli Johannsson sealed the win.

Stjarnan will face Scottish Premier League side Motherwell in the second qualifying round.