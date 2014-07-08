Daniel Tozser: Midfielder signs two-year loan deal from Parma

Tozser played for Ferencvaros, AEK Athens Genk and Genoa before joining Watford on loan in January 2014

Watford have re-signed midfielder Daniel Tozser on a two-year loan from Italian Serie A club Parma.

The Hungarian international, who joined Parma from Genoa on Friday, initially joined the Hornets on loan in January.

The 29-year-old made 20 appearances for the Championship side before returning to Italy at the end of last season.

Following his spell at Vicarage Road, Tozser earned a recall to the Hungarian squad in a 2-2 friendly draw against Denmark in May.

He is Watford's sixth summer signing, following striker Matej Vydra, winger Lloyd Dyer, defenders Craig Cathcart and Gabriel Tamas and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

"I felt the supporters wanted me to come back. In my head there wasn't another team I wanted to go to," he told the club website.

"I feel the board wants to go to Premier League - that's clearly the goal at this club."