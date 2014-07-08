Hereford: Jarrod Bowen joins Hull, Billy Murphy goes to Bristol City

Crisis club Hereford United have missed out on potential fees for two of their most talented youngsters.

Teenagers Billy Murphy and Jarrod Bowen were both handed one-year deals by the club at the end of last season, the only two members of the Bulls playing staff to be placed under contract.

But the failure to pay their players in full has breached those contracts, allowing both to move on for nothing.

Murphy has moved to Bristol City, while Bowen has signed for Hull City.

Striker Bowen made his first team breakthrough at the end of last season, scoring in the penultimate game against Alfreton.

And he has caught the eye sufficiently to earn a three-year deal at the KC Stadium, firstly as an Academy scholar before two further years as a young professional.

"West Brom came to talk to me and I went up to Wolves too, but Hull stood out for me," Bowen told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"They're a Premier League club on the up. It's a massive opportunity for me and I've just got to go up there and try to take my chance."

Midfielder Murphy has signed a one-year contract for the coming season with Bristol City, who have also brought in another midfielder from Spanish top flight side Valencia, Luis Gilabert, to join their academy at Ashton Gate.

Meanwhile, Hereford club secretary Lee Symonds has left Edgar Street after 17 years' service.

The Bulls, who will use the next three weeks to arrange a Company Voluntary Arrangement to help clear their debts, still owe money to various creditors, including former managers, Martin Foyle, who left the club in March, and Peter Beadle.

Hereford's financial problems have already cost them their place in the Conference Premier.

The club have been accepted into the Southern Premier for 2014-15, but they do not currently have a ground, Edgar Street having been closed by Herefordshire Council on safety grounds, and leading to a number of pre-season friendlies being cancelled.