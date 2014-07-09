World Cup 2014: Brazil cracked up, says Germany's Joachim Low

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup moments: Germany destroy Brazil

Brazil "cracked up" during Tuesday's stunning 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany, according to victorious coach Joachim Low.

The three-time winners scored on five occasions in the first half - including four in six minutes - as they inflicted Brazil's biggest World Cup loss.

"Scoring three in four minutes the hosts were in shock," said Low.

"We were extremely cool and realised they were cracking up, and we took advantage of that."

Low, whose Germany side lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2010 semi-final, added: "We had a clear, persistent game-plan and if we were courageous and believed in our own strengths, we would win this match.

"That the result would be so emphatic was not to be expected."

Low then turned his attention to Sunday's final, where Germany will either meet either Argentina or Netherlands, who play each other on Wednesday.

"We've won this match. We're in the final of the World Cup, against a different opponent," he said.

Amazing Germany There were 179 seconds between Germany's second and fourth goals. Germany striker Miroslav Klose becomes World Cup history's record goalscorer with 16 goals in 23 games. Germany were 5-0 up after 29 minutes - faster than any team in World Cup history. Germany netted as many goals in this semi-final as they had in their previous six (1982-2010). Germany are now the highest scorers in World Cup history with 223 goals, overtaking Brazil. Germany are the first team to score seven times in a World Cup semi-final. Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 12 World Cup matches. Germany have scored more goals in this tournament than they did in 1990 and 1966 - a total of 16.

"We were lucky that the hosts were shell-shocked. Now we must prepare well for the final."

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller said his side's thrashing of Brazil was "totally crazy".

"We can't run away with ourselves," said the 24-year-old, who opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Miroslav Klose struck to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

Klose's record 16 World Cup goals

"Just as it was said that we were finished after the Algeria game, now we'll be praised to the heavens. We haven't reached our goal yet."

Muller called for his team-mates to put their "heart and soul" into one more game - the World Cup final on Sunday.

"Of course, we didn't expect that score," he said. "But you can see how different games can go.

"Brazil reacted differently and moved forward fast when they won the ball, which left more space than you get against defence-minded teams.

"We used that until the middle of the first half and, at some point, the opponent has to break."