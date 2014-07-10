Jozy Altidore: Sunderland striker will be fit, says coach Gus Poyet

Jozy Altidore scored two goals in 39 appearances for Sunderland last season

Striker Jozy Altidore is expected to be fit for the new Premier League season, says Sunderland coach Gus Poyet.

The United States player, 24, damaged a hamstring in their opening World Cup game against Ghana and played no further part in the tournament.

Poyet said: "I am sure, if nothing goes wrong, when Jozy is back with us for pre-season, he is going to be fit to start training without any problems."

Altidore joined Sunderland from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for £6.5m last summer.