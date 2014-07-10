Jozy Altidore: Sunderland striker will be fit, says coach Gus Poyet
- From the section Football
Striker Jozy Altidore is expected to be fit for the new Premier League season, says Sunderland coach Gus Poyet.
The United States player, 24, damaged a hamstring in their opening World Cup game against Ghana and played no further part in the tournament.
Poyet said: "I am sure, if nothing goes wrong, when Jozy is back with us for pre-season, he is going to be fit to start training without any problems."
Altidore joined Sunderland from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for £6.5m last summer.