Marouane Chamakh has signed a new two-year contract at Crystal Palace.

The Morocco striker, 30, arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer on a one-year deal as one of 16 players brought in by Ian Holloway.

After a slow start, the arrival of Tony Pulis as Holloway's replacement led to an upturn in Chamakh's displays and he ended the season with six goals.

Chamakh will now fly to Austria to join up with the rest of the Palace squad on their pre-season training camp.