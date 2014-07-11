Glenavon player/manager Gary Hamilton is pleased with his team's effort after scoring two second-half goals in their 3-2 Europa League second leg defeat by Iceland's FC Hafnarfjordur.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Glenavon conceded two goals in the first half of the return leg at Mourneview Park on Thursday night, before Kevin Braniff and Eoin Bradley scored for the home side.

Hamilton said he would take the positives out of the experience and believes it will help the Irish Cup holders' preparations for the start of the new season.