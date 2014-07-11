World Cup 2014: Brazil fans make us stronger - Zabaleta

Zabaleta is hoping to add the World Cup crown to his Premier League title with Manchester City

Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta believes that Brazil fans' antagonism against them have fired up the World Cup finalists.

The two nations have long been footballing rivals and local fans have been backing Argentina's opponents throughout the tournament.

"It's special for us to play in this country," the Manchester City defender said.

"Especially as Brazilian fans have been against Argentina at this World Cup."

When the World Cup draw was made last December, South American football fans dreamed of a final at the Maracana involving the continent's two super powers.

But instead of facing Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Argentina will instead take on Germany, who inflicted an embarrassing 7-1 defeat on Luiz Felipe Scolari's men in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

And although Argentina go into the game as underdogs after their unimpressive semi-final win on penalties over the Netherlands and Germany's dominant display, Zabaleta remains unfazed.

"Sometimes, if you have all the people against you, you feel even stronger," Zabaleta added. "I think we showed that against Holland and we feel very proud to have made the final."

