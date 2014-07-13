World Cup 2014: James Rodriguez wins Golden Boot
Colombia forward James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.
The 23-year-old, who plays for Monaco, scored six goals in five matches as his side reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to hosts Brazil.
Rodriguez finished ahead of Germany forward Thomas Muller, who netted five goals as his side won the tournament.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player, was in a tie for third.
|James Rodriguez facts
|Born on 12 July, 1991 in Cucuta, Colombia
|Began career at Envigado, joined Argentine club Banfield in 2009 and moved to Europe with Porto the following year
|Won the 2012 Portuguese Golden Ball, given to the best player in the Primeira Liga, at the age of 20 - the youngest player to achieve the feat
|Had won three successive league titles with Porto by the age of 21
|Moved to Monaco for £38.5m in 2013, making him the second-most expensive Colombian in history, after Radamel Falcao
His four goals were matched by Brazil striker Neymar and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie.
Rodriguez's goals helped Colombia progress further than they had before at a World Cup.
He scored against Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan as they topped Group C before netting twice, one a sublime volley, during the 2-0 last-16 win against Uruguay.
Rodriguez's final goal was a late consolation from the penalty spot as Colombia lost 2-1 to Brazil.
Germany's Manuel Neuer, 28, won the Golden Glove awarded to the best goalkeeper at the tournament, while France's 21-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba won the best young player prize.
|World Cup Golden Boot winners
|1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Arg) eight goals
|1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Cze); five
|1938 - Leonidas (Bra); seven
|1950 - Ademir (Bra); eight
|1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hun); 11
|1958 - Just Fontaine (Fra); 13
|1962- Florian Albert (Hun), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Garrincha & Vava (Bra), Drazan Jerkovic (Yug), Leonel Sanchez (Chi); four
|1966 - Eusebio (Por); nine
|1970 - Gerd Muller (Ger); 10
|1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Pol); seven
|1978 - Mario Kempes (Arg); six
|1982 - Paolo Rossi (Ita); six
|1986 - Gary Lineker (Eng); six
|1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Ita); six
|1994 - Oleg Salenko (Rus), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria); six
|1998 - Davor Suker (Cro); six
|2002 - Ronaldo (Bra); eight
|2006 - Miroslav Klose (Ger); five
|2010 - Thomas Muller (Ger); five
|2014 - James Rodriguez (Col); six