Remy Cabella: Newcastle United sign French midfielder

Remy Cabella joined Montpellier at the age of 14

Newcastle have signed Montpellier attacking midfielder Remy Cabella for an undisclosed fee on a six-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who has spent his whole career at Montpellier, was part of France's 2014 Fifa World Cup squad but did not play in Brazil.

"This is a move that I really wanted to make as I have heard nothing but good things about Newcastle United from everyone I spoke to," he said.

"I wanted to join a great English club and that is why I have arrived here."

Cabella is the fourth player Newcastle have signed this summer, following Tenerife striker Ayoze Perez, Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback and Ajax forward Siem de Jong.

"Remy is a player who has been on our radar for a while and we are delighted to bring him to the club," said manager Alan Pardew.

"He is a player who I am sure will excite our fans. He has flair, hard work and commitment, and is going to bring talent, energy and quality to St James' Park."