Remy Cabella: Newcastle United sign French midfielder

Remy Cabella
Remy Cabella joined Montpellier at the age of 14

Newcastle have signed Montpellier attacking midfielder Remy Cabella for an undisclosed fee on a six-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who has spent his whole career at Montpellier, was part of France's 2014 Fifa World Cup squad but did not play in Brazil.

"This is a move that I really wanted to make as I have heard nothing but good things about Newcastle United from everyone I spoke to," he said.

"I wanted to join a great English club and that is why I have arrived here."

Cabella is the fourth player Newcastle have signed this summer, following Tenerife striker Ayoze Perez, Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback and Ajax forward Siem de Jong.

"Remy is a player who has been on our radar for a while and we are delighted to bring him to the club," said manager Alan Pardew.

"He is a player who I am sure will excite our fans. He has flair, hard work and commitment, and is going to bring talent, energy and quality to St James' Park."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story