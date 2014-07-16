Nuneaton Town: Ex-Coventry City graduate Ryan Quinn joins

Ryan Quinn
Quinn is the sixth new player to arrive at Nuneaton this summer

Conference Premier Nuneaton Town have signed former Coventry City youth player Ryan Quinn on a free transfer.

Midfielder Quinn, 18, played for the Sky Blues at both Under-18 and Under-21 level during the 2013-14 season.

"He is a tenacious player with good technical ability and an excellent work ethic," Nuneaton boss Brian Reid said.

"Having come through the academy system at Coventry he is well disciplined and I am looking forward to working with him."

Quinn becomes Reid's sixth summer signing following the arrivals of utility player Anton Brown, striker Jorrin John, midfielder Jack Dyer and full-backs Ben Starosta and Connor Franklin.

