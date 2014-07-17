Roma sign Argentine midfielder Juan Iturbe for £17.4m

Iturbe scored eight goals in 33 games for Verona in Serie A last season

Roma have signed Argentine midfielder Juan Iturbe from Verona for £17.4m.

Iturbe, 21, also linked with Juventus and AC Milan, scored eight goals in 33 games for Verona last season and has been compared to a young Lionel Messi.

He has signed a five-year deal and the fee could rise by a further £2m depending on performances.

Roma, who will play in the Champions League this season, have already signed former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole, Urby Emanuelson and Seydou Keita.