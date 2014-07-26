Arbroath 1-4 Alloa Athletic

Scottish Challenge Cup
Greig Spence's hat-trick for Alloa Athletic ensured Allan Moore's first match as Arbroath manager ended in defeat in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Stephen Simmons' first-half volley gave the Wasps the lead but they had to wait until after the break to add to it.

Spence turned home a cut-back and then finished in style after being sent clear by Kevin Cawley.

The forward's third, a header, soon followed before Simon Murray's consolation for the hosts.

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Crawford
  • 2Travis
  • 3Johnstone
  • 8HunterSubstituted forMcWalterat 87'minutes
  • 4Fisher
  • 5Little
  • 7Linn
  • 6NicollSubstituted forWhatleyat 57'minutes
  • 10Murray
  • 9McManus
  • 11McBrideSubstituted forBuchanat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Whatley
  • 14Scott
  • 15Buchan
  • 16McWalter
  • 17Lindsay
  • 21Morrison

Alloa

  • 1Gibson
  • 17DoyleSubstituted forTiffoneyat 87'minutes
  • 3Docherty
  • 8McCordBooked at 89mins
  • 4Gordon
  • 5Meggatt
  • 7CawleyBooked at 65mins
  • 6SimmonsSubstituted forAsgharat 82'minutes
  • 11BuchananSubstituted forFlanaganat 67'minutes
  • 9Spence
  • 10Holmes

Substitutes

  • 2Tiffoney
  • 14Asghar
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Forsyth
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
560

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away11

