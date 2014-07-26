Elgin City 0-3 Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Stirling Albion reached the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with victory over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

After a goalless first half, Darren Smith broke the deadlock with a rising right-foot shot.

Gordon Smith netted the first of his two goals from the penalty spot following Matthew Cooper's red card for the hosts.

And he converted a Steven Doris cross to complete the scoring.