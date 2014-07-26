Scottish Challenge Cup
ElginElgin City0StirlingStirling Albion3

Elgin City 0-3 Stirling Albion

Stirling Albion reached the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with victory over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

After a goalless first half, Darren Smith broke the deadlock with a rising right-foot shot.

Gordon Smith netted the first of his two goals from the penalty spot following Matthew Cooper's red card for the hosts.

And he converted a Steven Doris cross to complete the scoring.

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Fraser
  • 2Beveridge
  • 3FinlaysonSubstituted forCookeat 66'minutes
  • 6McLean
  • 4CooperBooked at 58mins
  • 5Nicolson
  • 9MacKenzieSubstituted forCameronat 73'minutes
  • 8MacPhee
  • 10SutherlandSubstituted forBayneat 66'minutes
  • 7Gunn
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12McHardy
  • 14Cameron
  • 15Cooke
  • 16Wood
  • 17Murray
  • 18Bayne
  • 21Black

Stirling

  • 1Paterson
  • 2Hamilton
  • 3CreaneySubstituted forCoultat 62'minutes
  • 4Comrie
  • 5WedderburnBooked at 65mins
  • 6Smith
  • 7JohnstonSubstituted forCunninghamat 73'minutes
  • 8FultonSubstituted forTrialistat 66'minutes
  • 10Doris
  • 9Smith
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Coult
  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Trialist
  • 16Munn
  • 17Reidford
  • 18McGeachie
  • 19Smith
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
470

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away12

