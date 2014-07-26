Elgin City 0-3 Stirling Albion

ElginElgin City0StirlingStirling Albion3
Stirling Albion reached the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with victory over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.
After a goalless first half, Darren Smith broke the deadlock with a rising right-foot shot.
Gordon Smith netted the first of his two goals from the penalty spot following Matthew Cooper's red card for the hosts.
And he converted a Steven Doris cross to complete the scoring.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Fraser
- 2Beveridge
- 3FinlaysonSubstituted forCookeat 66'minutes
- 6McLean
- 4CooperBooked at 58mins
- 5Nicolson
- 9MacKenzieSubstituted forCameronat 73'minutes
- 8MacPhee
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forBayneat 66'minutes
- 7Gunn
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12McHardy
- 14Cameron
- 15Cooke
- 16Wood
- 17Murray
- 18Bayne
- 21Black
Stirling
- 1Paterson
- 2Hamilton
- 3CreaneySubstituted forCoultat 62'minutes
- 4Comrie
- 5WedderburnBooked at 65mins
- 6Smith
- 7JohnstonSubstituted forCunninghamat 73'minutes
- 8FultonSubstituted forTrialistat 66'minutes
- 10Doris
- 9Smith
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 12Coult
- 14Cunningham
- 15Trialist
- 16Munn
- 17Reidford
- 18McGeachie
- 19Smith
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 470
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamStirling
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12