Jose Campana: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Sampdoria
-
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace midfielder Jose Campana has completed a move to Serie A side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.
The former Spain Under-21s player travelled to Italy at the weekend to undergo a medical.
Campana, 21, joined Palace from Spanish side Sevilla last summer and signed a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.
However, in January 2014, he joined German side Nurnberg on a season-long loan after making just six appearances in the Premier League.