Torquay United: Louis Briscoe has 'tunnel vision' for success

Briscoe played two games on loan at Nuneaton last season in the Conference

Torquay United winger Louis Briscoe says his move to Plainmoor will allow him to focus solely on pushing his career as a footballer forward.

The 26-year-old was the club's first signing of the summer when he

"I'd been at Mansfield for five and a half years and been 30 minutes away from where I live and all my mates," Burton-upon-Trent-born Briscoe said.

"I wanted to come away from it all and concentrate and focus on my football."

Speaking to BBC Sport, he continued: "I want to prove that I can do it and I'm a good player, to the fans and myself, and the manager, so I think the main thing for me was a totally new fresh challenge.

"It's tunnel vision in terms of looking for success."

Briscoe played over 180 matches for Mansfield, but fell out of favour after their promotion back to the Football League, making just one start and two substitute appearances last season.

"For any player at any stage of his career, if he's not playing football matches it's not a good time," he added.

"It wasn't even as if I was getting chances off the bench or chances to prove myself properly, which was unfortunate, for whatever reason I didn't get a chance.

"It was a very disappointing season and I just want to put that behind me as quick as possible."