Friday's Scottish gossip

Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk, 23, is keen on a move to Southampton - but the Scottish club want at least £10m for the Dutchman. Daily Mirror external-link

Rangers manager Ally McCoist is confident injuries picked up on tour by Fraser Aird, Sebastien Faure, Richard Foster and Marius Zaliukas will not lead to long-term absences. Daily Express external-link

Dunfermline manager Jim Jefferies believes the Pars must earn promotion to the Scottish Championship at the end of this season if they are to safeguard their status as a full-time club.Herald external-link

Former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson's son Jordan, 17, has followed in his father's footsteps by joining Helsinborg.Euronews external-link

Kenny Shiels, ex-manager of Kilmarnock and Greenock Morton, has been appointed head of coaching at the Forth Valley Football Academy.Herald external-link

OTHER GOSSIP