Hales' only senior appearance for Blues came as a substitute against Leeds United in the FA Cup in 2013

Kidderminster Harriers have signed free agents Reece Hales and Jake Green on one-year deals after successful trials with the Conference Premier side.

Forward Hales, 19, was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season, having played just one senior game as a substitute in 2013.

Green, 20, is a versatile addition to Gary Whild's side as a full-back capable of also playing on the flanks.

He was formerly with Bristol Rovers, but failed to make a senior appearance.