Saturday's Scottish gossip

Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Ally McCoist wants an attacking midfielder to be his next signing at Ibrox. (Various)

McCoist flew back from North America yesterday and entered straight into budget talks with chief executive Graham Wallace. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Motherwell captain Keith Lasley fears Stuart McCall's transfer budget will be slashed following their failure to progress in the Europa League. (Daily Record)

Real Sociedad boss Jagoba Arrasate admits he was impressed by Aberdeen's win over FC Groningen. (The Sun)

St Johnstone's penalty kick shoot-out hero Tam Scobbie says the Perth side will continue to prove doubters wrong as they progress at home and in Europe. (Various)

Dutch full-back Jeroen Tesselaar has re-joined St Mirren on a one-year deal after a season at Kilmarnock. (Various)

Hearts youngsters Kevin McHattie and Dale Carrick have both extended their Hearts contracts until 2016. (Various)

Hibs are set to snap up Hull City goalkeeper Mark Oxley on a season-long loan. (Various)

After signing a contract extension, Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes has vowed to fire Blackburn Rovers back into the Premier League. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Boxer Reece McFadden, from Motherwell, is being dubbed Scotland's new 'cheeky boy' after a confident display in his win over Welshman and World No.1 Andrew Selby in the flyweight first round. (The Sun)