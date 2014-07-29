Last updated on .From the section European Football

Balotelli joined AC Milan from Manchester City in January 2013

AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli posed for a selfie with two fans who ran on to the pitch during a friendly against Manchester City at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field stadium.

Balotelli, 23, smiled as the pair took a picture before being led away by security.

Balotelli came on at half-time in Pittsburgh

The fans later posted the picture on Twitter along with a message claiming they were not punished. external-link

Balotelli was a second-half substitute as Milan lost 5-1 to his former club.

Stevan Jovetic scored twice for City, with their other goals coming from Scott Sinclair, Jesus Navas and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Before the match, Balotelli told City's website he had warned former team-mate Joe Hart, the Manchester City keeper, that he would score against him when England played Italy in the World Cup.

The Milan striker duly scored the winner in the Azzurri's 2-1 victory at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus.