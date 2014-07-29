Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Neil Taylor started three of the 14 Premier League matches overseen by Garry Monk in 2013-14

Wales and Swansea defender Neil Taylor says he is not guaranteed to be the club's first choice left-back.

This is despite his main rival for the shirt, at club and international level, Ben Davies joining Tottenham.

quote I was sat there this summer, waiting to see what happened and in the end the club have decided to sell Ben [Davies] Neil Taylor Swansea City full-back

Taylor who failed to win his place back from the 21-year-old, after returning from injury, is taking nothing for granted.

"Everybody's vying for places and nobody's place is safe. This is the Premier League," said Taylor.

"It's down to me to perform to the best of my ability and I know if I do that I'll play and hopefully the team gets the results too."

Taylor, 25, has struggled to hold down a regular starting place since suffering multiple fractures and a dislocation to his ankle in September 2012.

Ben Davies emerged at the Liberty Stadium during Taylor's enforced absence as his main challenger for club and country.

In January 2014, the Swans rejected bids from Fulham and West Ham for him.

Taylor admitted he did not know if he would stay at the Liberty Stadium until Davies left.

"It was obvious that we were both internationals, we're both players who feel we can play at this level," said Taylor.

"The fact of the matter was I was sat there this summer waiting to see what happened and in the end the club have decided to sell Ben."

Now his future is sorted out, the 20-capped Welsh international, is focused on doing well in pre-season.

He played in the club's 4-0 pre-season friendly win against Plymouth on Sunday and hopes to feature in their friendly against Exeter City on Tuesday 29 July.

"I love this football club, the football club's done amazing things for me," said Taylor.

"The key for me now is to start playing well and more importantly I want to do well for Gaz [Garry Monk].

"I think he's working incredibly hard at this job as all the staff are and we want to do well for him."