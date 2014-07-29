Milk Cup photos

Milk Cup photosLast updated on 29 July 201429 July 2014.From the section FootballWestlife member Nicky Byrne opened the tournament at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Sunday nightMikhail Kennedy celebrates after scoring NI's second goal in their 2-0 Elite section win over ChinaAction from Northern Ireland's victory over China at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Monday nightManchester United players celebrate one of the 11 goals they scored against Gold Coast Academy in the Premier sectionCounty Antrim's Paul Smyth prepares to celebrate his winning goal against County Down in the Premier categoryJoel Adams scored County Armagh's first goal against Bohemians in the Premier sectionAction from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Sheffield United in the Junior sectionEverton's Fraser Hornby and Felipe Oliveira of Corinthians in aerial combat during their Junior matchDavid Parkhouse scored for County Tyrone against County Fermanagh in the Junior section Milk Cup gameManchester United celebrate after beating French team Vendee 1-0 in the final of the Premier Section at the 2014 Milk CupPlayers of Brazilian side SC Corinthians celebrate their 2-0 victory over Antrim in the Junior Section final at the Milk Cup