Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool re-sign former Aston Villa forward

Delfouneso was on loan at Coventry City in the second half of last season

Blackpool have re-signed forward Nathan Delfouneso on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old has agreed a move to Bloomfield Road after being released by Aston Villa.

Delfouneso, a former England Under-21 international, scored seven goals in 54 games in two previous loan spells with the Championship club.

His signing following a trial means Blackpool now have 12 contracted players for the new season.

He is the fourth player to agree terms this week, following the arrival on Monday of former Barnsley midfielders Jacob Mellis and Tomasz Cywka, and ex-Huddersfield defender Peter Clarke on Monday.

Chairman Karl Oyston, meanwhile, has insisted in an open letter that the club is in the "best possible hands" following criticism by president Valeri Belokon, who owns a 20% stake in the Seasiders.