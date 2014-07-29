Last updated on .From the section Football

Luiz Felipe Scolari won the World Cup as Brazil coach in 2002

Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been named as the new manager of Brazilian top-flight team Gremio.

The 65-year-old resigned as national boss earlier this month after the hosts finished fourth at the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals before Netherlands beat them 3-0 in the third-place play-off.

Ex-Chelsea boss Scolari, who was replaced as Brazil coach by Dunga, has managed Gremio twice before, winning the league with them on three occasions.