Last updated on .From the section European Football

Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij played in seven matches at the World Cup

Italian club Lazio have signed Netherlands centre-back Stefan de Vrij from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

De Vrij, 22, played in all seven matches at the 2014 World Cup as Louis van Gaal's Netherlands finished third.

The defender had been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would have reunited with Van Gaal.

De Vrij said:"Lazio really proved that they wanted me and I am very happy I have made this move. I hope to become a more complete defender in Italy."