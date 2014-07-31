Last updated on .From the section Football

Lees made 42 appearances in all competitions for Championship club Leeds United last season

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of defender Tom Lees from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal and has made 231 appearances so far in his career.

The ex-Accrington and Bury loanee told the Owls website: external-link "This is a massive football club steeped in top-flight history. I can't wait to get started.

"I've spoken to plenty of players who have played for the club and they can't speak highly enough of the place."

Lees, who received call-ups to both the England Under 16 and Under 21 squads earlier in his career, is the second defender signed by boss Stuart Gray this summer following Sam Hutchinson.

The Owls start their Championship campaign with a trip south to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 9 August.