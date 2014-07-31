Last updated on .From the section Football

Tully made over 250 appearances for Exeter before joining Truro as a player-manager in March

Truro City manager Steve Tully is pleased with his squad's strength as they prepare for their final pre-season games, against Yeovil and Bodmin Town.

Tully, who took over from Steve Massey in March, guided Truro to a 17th-place finish in the Southern League Premier Division last season.

The team have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their pre-season games so far.

"We've got two people fighting for one spot all over the pitch and that's what you want," Tully said.

"Competition breeds success. We've got a group of lads that want to do well and want to succeed."

Former Fulham striker Barry Hayles is one of a number of new players to be brought to the club during the summer.

"The players we've brought in are the right type of players," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall. "They are people who are going to give 100% every game. That's been the most pleasing thing.

"It's all about the lads getting used to each other and building relationships that will come good at the start of the season."