Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales' Tom Lawrence (R) challenges England's Tom Ince during during an Under-21 European Championship qualifier at Pride Park

Boss Chris Coleman is hoping that dual-qualified youngsters George Williams and Tom Lawrence will choose to play for Wales rather then England.

Fulham winger Williams, 18, made his debut in June's 2-0 loss to Netherlands but, as it was a friendly, is not yet committed to Wales under Fifa rules.

Manchester United forward Lawrence, 20, has also been with the Wales squad but is yet to play.

"We can't stop them if England are showing an interest," Coleman said.

"We hope they come with us... this is nothing new for us.

quote We're very excited, we've got prospects... they're pushing now the lads in front of them Chris Coleman Wales manager

"We've lost players in the past and ultimately there's nothing we can do because they're not our players.

"All we can say to the players and their parents is the reasons to come along with us, how much football they could play with us."

While Coleman remains hopeful that the pair - who have both played for Wales at age-group level - will resist any England overtures, he is sure that both players have big futures.

"Young George Williams and Tom Lawrence have come onto the scene, but they've got to make the most of it, grasp it and keep working hard," Coleman added.

"And they will do because they're good kids with good attitudes and it's all in front of them.

"We're very excited, we've got prospects. They've got a chance [to play for Wales]... and they've got to make the most of it.

"We've got good young players with a lot of excitement surrounding them and the future could be bright for them."

Wales will begin their Euro 2016 campaign away to Andorra on Tuesday, 9 September in a group which also includes Bosnia-Hercegovina, Belgium, Israel and Cyprus.

The Euro 2016 finals are being hosted by France, who qualify automatically, and will be made up of 24 nations, an increase from 16 in the current format.

The top two teams in each of the nine groups will reach the tournament finals along with the best third-placed finisher, while the remaining eight third-placed teams go into play-offs in November 2015.