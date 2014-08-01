Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Jonathan Forte is Oldham's eighth summer signing

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Jonathan Forte on a one-year contract following a trial with the League One club.

Forte, a Barbados international, appeared in friendly matches against Newcastle United and Melbourne City.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released by Premier League side Southampton at the end of last season.

He made just five starts and 10 substitute appearances in three and a half years with the Saints.