Micah Evans: Southport sign forward on free transfer
Last updated on .From the section Southport
Conference club Southport have signed versatile attacker Micah Evans on a free transfer following his release by Burnley at the end of last season.
The 21-year-old, who came through the youth system at Blackburn, played under Southport boss Martin Foyle during a loan spell at Hereford last term.
"Micah has trained well in pre-season," Foyle told the club website.
"He will offer a great deal in variety of areas for us and I am delighted he has agreed to join us."