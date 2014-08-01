Last updated on .From the section Southport

Micah Evans spent much of last season on loan at Hereford United

Conference club Southport have signed versatile attacker Micah Evans on a free transfer following his release by Burnley at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth system at Blackburn, played under Southport boss Martin Foyle during a loan spell at Hereford last term.

"Micah has trained well in pre-season," Foyle told the club website. external-link

"He will offer a great deal in variety of areas for us and I am delighted he has agreed to join us."