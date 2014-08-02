Scottish League Cup
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir3

Airdrieonians 1-3 Stenhousemuir

Two first-half goals helped Stenhousemuir defeat Airdrieonians in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Alan Lithgow converted the first shot of the game after being found by Martin Grehan inside the area.

John Sludden rifled home a second before the 20-minute mark.

Jack Kirwan pulled one back for the hosts as the match entered its closing stages but Colin McMenamin settled Stenny's nerves moments later.

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1McNeil
  • 2BainBooked at 60mins
  • 3Boyle
  • 4HamillBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBoyleat 80'minutes
  • 5Proctor
  • 6Fitzpatrick
  • 7StewartSubstituted forGrayat 76'minutes
  • 8Blockley
  • 10ParkerSubstituted forKirwanat 67'minutes
  • 9Lister
  • 11Watt

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Kirwan
  • 15Boyle
  • 16Gray
  • 17Birnstingl
  • 18Haggerty
  • 19Wilson

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2DuncanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDicksonat 60'minutes
  • 5Summers
  • 6Hodge
  • 3Lithgow
  • 4McMillan
  • 8Faulds
  • 10SluddenSubstituted forMeechanat 59'minutes
  • 9GrehanSubstituted forMcMenaminat 79'minutes
  • 7Reid
  • 11Watt

Substitutes

  • 12Meechan
  • 14Dickson
  • 15Millar
  • 16McMenamin
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Millar
  • 19Greacen
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
501

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Gray.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

  8. Post update

    James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir).

  10. Post update

    David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Blockley (Airdrieonians).

  13. Post update

    Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by John Boyle (Airdrieonians).

  15. Post update

    Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Joe Hamill.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Martin Grehan.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.

Top Stories