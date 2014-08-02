Airdrieonians 1-3 Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Two first-half goals helped Stenhousemuir defeat Airdrieonians in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Alan Lithgow converted the first shot of the game after being found by Martin Grehan inside the area.

John Sludden rifled home a second before the 20-minute mark.

Jack Kirwan pulled one back for the hosts as the match entered its closing stages but Colin McMenamin settled Stenny's nerves moments later.