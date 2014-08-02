Airdrieonians 1-3 Stenhousemuir

Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.
Two first-half goals helped Stenhousemuir defeat Airdrieonians in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Alan Lithgow converted the first shot of the game after being found by Martin Grehan inside the area.
John Sludden rifled home a second before the 20-minute mark.
Jack Kirwan pulled one back for the hosts as the match entered its closing stages but Colin McMenamin settled Stenny's nerves moments later.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 2BainBooked at 60mins
- 3Boyle
- 4HamillBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBoyleat 80'minutes
- 5Proctor
- 6Fitzpatrick
- 7StewartSubstituted forGrayat 76'minutes
- 8Blockley
- 10ParkerSubstituted forKirwanat 67'minutes
- 9Lister
- 11Watt
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Kirwan
- 15Boyle
- 16Gray
- 17Birnstingl
- 18Haggerty
- 19Wilson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Hamilton
- 2DuncanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDicksonat 60'minutes
- 5Summers
- 6Hodge
- 3Lithgow
- 4McMillan
- 8Faulds
- 10SluddenSubstituted forMeechanat 59'minutes
- 9GrehanSubstituted forMcMenaminat 79'minutes
- 7Reid
- 11Watt
Substitutes
- 12Meechan
- 14Dickson
- 15Millar
- 16McMenamin
- 17Shaw
- 18Millar
- 19Greacen
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Gray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Post update
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Foul by Nathan Blockley (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by John Boyle (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Joe Hamill.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Martin Grehan.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.