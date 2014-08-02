Scottish League Cup
AlbionAlbion Rovers0LivingstonLivingston0
Livingston win 4-3 on penalties

Albion Rovers 0-0 Livingston (aet, 3-4 on pens)

Livingston beat Albion Rovers in a penalty shoot-out to reach the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

After a scoreless 90 minutes forced extra-time, Livi's Daniel Mullen missed a 107th-minute penalty following John Gemmell's handball.

In the shoot-out, David Robertson's spot-kick put the visitors 4-3 up after nine penalties.

And Mark McGuigan's effort was saved by goalkeeper Darren Jamieson to settle the tie.

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Parry
  • 2Reid
  • 3Turnbull
  • 6YoungBooked at 90mins
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Dunlop
  • 10McKenzieSubstituted forPollockat 105+1'minutes
  • 8McGuigan
  • 9GemmellBooked at 105mins
  • 7LoveSubstituted forMullinat 67'minutes
  • 11Phillips

Substitutes

  • 12Mullin
  • 14Maguire
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Cusack
  • 17Hughes
  • 18Pollock
  • 19Dallas

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Sives
  • 31Rutherford
  • 8O'Brien
  • 5Fordyce
  • 14Gallagher
  • 19GlenSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9OglebySubstituted forWhiteat 26'minutes
  • 20MullenSubstituted forHippolyteat 105+4'minutes
  • 17McKennaBooked at 108mins

Substitutes

  • 7Jacobs
  • 10Robertson
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 16Beaumont
  • 18White
  • 21Grant
  • 27Burchill
Referee:
Des Roache
Attendance:
536

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4). David Robertson (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Darren Young (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Jordan White (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Michael McKenna (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(1). Jamie Pollock (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Albion Rovers 0(1), Livingston 0(1). Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) hits the left post with a left footed shot.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0(1), Livingston 0(1). John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0(1). Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0.

  14. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gary Phillips.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Shaun Rutherford.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

