Match ends, Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4).
Livingston beat Albion Rovers in a penalty shoot-out to reach the second round of the Scottish League Cup.
After a scoreless 90 minutes forced extra-time, Livi's Daniel Mullen missed a 107th-minute penalty following John Gemmell's handball.
In the shoot-out, David Robertson's spot-kick put the visitors 4-3 up after nine penalties.
And Mark McGuigan's effort was saved by goalkeeper Darren Jamieson to settle the tie.
Albion
- 1Parry
- 2Reid
- 3Turnbull
- 6YoungBooked at 90mins
- 4Dunlop
- 5Dunlop
- 10McKenzieSubstituted forPollockat 105+1'minutes
- 8McGuigan
- 9GemmellBooked at 105mins
- 7LoveSubstituted forMullinat 67'minutes
- 11Phillips
Substitutes
- 12Mullin
- 14Maguire
- 15Donnelly
- 16Cusack
- 17Hughes
- 18Pollock
- 19Dallas
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 2Sives
- 31Rutherford
- 8O'Brien
- 5Fordyce
- 14Gallagher
- 19GlenSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
- 6Jacobs
- 9OglebySubstituted forWhiteat 26'minutes
- 20MullenSubstituted forHippolyteat 105+4'minutes
- 17McKennaBooked at 108mins
Substitutes
- 7Jacobs
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Beaumont
- 18White
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 536
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Penalty Shootout ends, Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4).
Penalty saved! Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(4). David Robertson (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Darren Young (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Jordan White (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Michael McKenna (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(2), Livingston 0(1). Jamie Pollock (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Albion Rovers 0(1), Livingston 0(1). Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) hits the left post with a left footed shot.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0(1), Livingston 0(1). John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0(1). Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Albion Rovers 0, Livingston 0.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Gary Phillips.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Shaun Rutherford.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.