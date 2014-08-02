Brechin City 0-1 Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

A scrappy goal by Andrew Graham gave Dumbarton a narrow Scottish League Cup victory over Brechin City.

Brechin threatened through Robert Thomson and Alan Trouten in a scoreless first half.

Graham forced the ball home just before the hour mark following Scott Linton's long throw into the hosts' penalty area.

The Sons endured some pressure but could have doubled their lead near the end, Mitchel Megginson firing wide.