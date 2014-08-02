Brechin City 0-1 Dumbarton

Match ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.
A scrappy goal by Andrew Graham gave Dumbarton a narrow Scottish League Cup victory over Brechin City.
Brechin threatened through Robert Thomson and Alan Trouten in a scoreless first half.
Graham forced the ball home just before the hour mark following Scott Linton's long throw into the hosts' penalty area.
The Sons endured some pressure but could have doubled their lead near the end, Mitchel Megginson firing wide.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 4McLean
- 3Hamilton
- 5McLauchlan
- 2McCormack
- 10TappingSubstituted forBarrat 62'minutes
- 8MolloyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCameronat 75'minutes
- 7Trouten
- 9JacksonBooked at 78mins
- 6Fusco
- 11ThomsonSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackson
- 14Ferguson
- 15Barr
- 16Cameron
- 21Tough
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van Zanten
- 4Graham
- 3Linton
- 5Mair
- 8Agnew
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forMcDougallat 88'minutes
- 15PruntySubstituted forCampbellat 56'minutes
- 10MegginsonBooked at 55mins
- 6TurnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 68'minutes
- 9Nish
Substitutes
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 12Taggart
- 17Murray
- 18McDougall
- 20Campbell
- 21Grindlay
- 23Coleman
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.
Post update
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by David van Zanten (Dumbarton).
Post update
Foul by Alan Trouten (Brechin City).
Post update
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Mark Gilhaney.
Post update
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Booking
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).
Post update
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Craig Molloy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Fusco (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Chris Turner.
Post update
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).