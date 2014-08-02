Close menu
Scottish League Cup
BrechinBrechin City0DumbartonDumbarton1

Brechin City 0-1 Dumbarton



A scrappy goal by Andrew Graham gave Dumbarton a narrow Scottish League Cup victory over Brechin City.

Brechin threatened through Robert Thomson and Alan Trouten in a scoreless first half.

Graham forced the ball home just before the hour mark following Scott Linton's long throw into the hosts' penalty area.

The Sons endured some pressure but could have doubled their lead near the end, Mitchel Megginson firing wide.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 4McLean
  • 3Hamilton
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 2McCormack
  • 10TappingSubstituted forBarrat 62'minutes
  • 8MolloyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCameronat 75'minutes
  • 7Trouten
  • 9JacksonBooked at 78mins
  • 6Fusco
  • 11ThomsonSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Jackson
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Barr
  • 16Cameron
  • 21Tough

Dumbarton

  • 1Rogers
  • 2van Zanten
  • 4Graham
  • 3Linton
  • 5Mair
  • 8Agnew
  • 7GilhaneySubstituted forMcDougallat 88'minutes
  • 15PruntySubstituted forCampbellat 56'minutes
  • 10MegginsonBooked at 55mins
  • 6TurnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 68'minutes
  • 9Nish

Substitutes

  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 12Taggart
  • 17Murray
  • 18McDougall
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Grindlay
  • 23Coleman
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
379

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.

  3. Post update

    Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David van Zanten (Dumbarton).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alan Trouten (Brechin City).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Mark Gilhaney.

  8. Post update

    Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).

  13. Post update

    Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Craig Molloy.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Fusco (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Chris Turner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

