Dundee 4-0 Peterhead

Match ends, Dundee 4, Peterhead 0.
New signings Simon Ferry, Greg Stewart and Luka Tankulic scored debut goals as Dundee beat Peterhead in the Scottish League Cup first round.
Summer arrival from Portsmouth Ferry opened his account when he prodded in a loose ball from close range.
Former Cowdenbeath striker Stewart got in on the act just before half-time when he drove Kevin Thomson's pass into the bottom corner.
Peter MacDonald headed in Dundee's third before Tankulic struck late on.
Peterhead, newly-promoted to Scottish League One, were given a taste of what was to come as early as the fourth minute when another recent Dundee signing, Gary Harkins, hit the crossbar.
And Dundee, who have moved up to the Premiership for this season, continued to pressurise up until Ferry's opener.
Tankulic surged into the box and forced a save by Graeme Smith only for Ferry to net the rebound.
However, the Blue Toon almost levelled when a Scott Ross header was cleared off the line by Thomson.
Debutant Paul McGowan had a hand in Dundee's second, slipping in Stewart to finish powerfully from 12 yards.
A poor pass by Kyle Benedictus gave Peterhead an opening early in the second half by Rory McAllister turned over following set-up work by Jamie Redman and Andy Rogers.
MacDonald rose unchallenged to nod home Tankulic's to settle any lingering nerves for the hosts.
And Tankulic rounded things off with a well-taken eight-yard finish from Harkins' deft cross to set Paul Hartley's men up for next week's top-flight opener against Kilmarnock at Dens Park.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Letheren
- 3Dyer
- 4Konrad
- 19McGinn
- 17Benedictus
- 18McGowan
- 10Thomson
- 11FerrySubstituted forMcBrideat 67'minutes
- 29Harkins
- 21TankulicSubstituted forBoyleat 85'minutes
- 15StewartSubstituted forMacDonaldat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McBride
- 9MacDonald
- 23Boyle
- 27Adam
- 30Kerr
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 5Ross
- 6Donaldson
- 4Smith
- 10StevensonSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
- 2Sharp
- 3Noble
- 11StrachanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGilfillanat 71'minutes
- 8Redman
- 9McAllister
- 7RodgersSubstituted forCoxat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gilfillan
- 14Cox
- 15Brown
- 16McCann
- 17Richardson
- 21Jarvie
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 3,079
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 4, Peterhead 0.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Noble (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Willie Dyer (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).
Post update
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).
Post update
David Cox (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jamie Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Martin Boyle replaces Luka Tankulic.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).
Post update
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 4, Peterhead 0. Luka Tankulic (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Harkins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kevin Thomson.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 3, Peterhead 0. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Tankulic.
Post update
Paul McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).
Post update
Foul by Kevin Thomson (Dundee).