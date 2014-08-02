Scottish League Cup
DundeeDundee4PeterheadPeterhead0

Dundee 4-0 Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Simon Ferry scores for Dundee against Peterhead
Ferry fired Dundee ahead after 22 minutes

New signings Simon Ferry, Greg Stewart and Luka Tankulic scored debut goals as Dundee beat Peterhead in the Scottish League Cup first round.

Summer arrival from Portsmouth Ferry opened his account when he prodded in a loose ball from close range.

Former Cowdenbeath striker Stewart got in on the act just before half-time when he drove Kevin Thomson's pass into the bottom corner.

Peter MacDonald headed in Dundee's third before Tankulic struck late on.

Peter MacDonald scores for Dundee against Peterhead
MacDonald opened his account for the season in the second half

Peterhead, newly-promoted to Scottish League One, were given a taste of what was to come as early as the fourth minute when another recent Dundee signing, Gary Harkins, hit the crossbar.

And Dundee, who have moved up to the Premiership for this season, continued to pressurise up until Ferry's opener.

Tankulic surged into the box and forced a save by Graeme Smith only for Ferry to net the rebound.

However, the Blue Toon almost levelled when a Scott Ross header was cleared off the line by Thomson.

Debutant Paul McGowan had a hand in Dundee's second, slipping in Stewart to finish powerfully from 12 yards.

A poor pass by Kyle Benedictus gave Peterhead an opening early in the second half by Rory McAllister turned over following set-up work by Jamie Redman and Andy Rogers.

MacDonald rose unchallenged to nod home Tankulic's to settle any lingering nerves for the hosts.

And Tankulic rounded things off with a well-taken eight-yard finish from Harkins' deft cross to set Paul Hartley's men up for next week's top-flight opener against Kilmarnock at Dens Park.

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Letheren
  • 3Dyer
  • 4Konrad
  • 19McGinn
  • 17Benedictus
  • 18McGowan
  • 10Thomson
  • 11FerrySubstituted forMcBrideat 67'minutes
  • 29Harkins
  • 21TankulicSubstituted forBoyleat 85'minutes
  • 15StewartSubstituted forMacDonaldat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McBride
  • 9MacDonald
  • 23Boyle
  • 27Adam
  • 30Kerr

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 5Ross
  • 6Donaldson
  • 4Smith
  • 10StevensonSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
  • 2Sharp
  • 3Noble
  • 11StrachanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGilfillanat 71'minutes
  • 8Redman
  • 9McAllister
  • 7RodgersSubstituted forCoxat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gilfillan
  • 14Cox
  • 15Brown
  • 16McCann
  • 17Richardson
  • 21Jarvie
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
3,079

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 4, Peterhead 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 4, Peterhead 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Noble (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Willie Dyer (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).

  9. Post update

    David Cox (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jamie Stevenson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Martin Boyle replaces Luka Tankulic.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 4, Peterhead 0. Luka Tankulic (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Harkins.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kevin Thomson.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 3, Peterhead 0. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Tankulic.

  18. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Thomson (Dundee).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories