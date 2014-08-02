Dundee 4-0 Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ferry fired Dundee ahead after 22 minutes

New signings Simon Ferry, Greg Stewart and Luka Tankulic scored debut goals as Dundee beat Peterhead in the Scottish League Cup first round.

Summer arrival from Portsmouth Ferry opened his account when he prodded in a loose ball from close range.

Former Cowdenbeath striker Stewart got in on the act just before half-time when he drove Kevin Thomson's pass into the bottom corner.

Peter MacDonald headed in Dundee's third before Tankulic struck late on.

MacDonald opened his account for the season in the second half

Peterhead, newly-promoted to Scottish League One, were given a taste of what was to come as early as the fourth minute when another recent Dundee signing, Gary Harkins, hit the crossbar.

And Dundee, who have moved up to the Premiership for this season, continued to pressurise up until Ferry's opener.

Tankulic surged into the box and forced a save by Graeme Smith only for Ferry to net the rebound.

However, the Blue Toon almost levelled when a Scott Ross header was cleared off the line by Thomson.

Debutant Paul McGowan had a hand in Dundee's second, slipping in Stewart to finish powerfully from 12 yards.

A poor pass by Kyle Benedictus gave Peterhead an opening early in the second half by Rory McAllister turned over following set-up work by Jamie Redman and Andy Rogers.

MacDonald rose unchallenged to nod home Tankulic's to settle any lingering nerves for the hosts.

And Tankulic rounded things off with a well-taken eight-yard finish from Harkins' deft cross to set Paul Hartley's men up for next week's top-flight opener against Kilmarnock at Dens Park.