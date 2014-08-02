Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Annan Athletic

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.
Dunfermline hammered Annan Athletic to seal a spot in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.
Alex Whittle's fine drive and a Gregor Buchanan header had the Pars 2-0 up at the break.
Michael Moffat added another before David Hopkirk pulled one back for the League Two outfit with an excellent finish.
The home side made it 4-1 through Ryan Wallace and Lewis Martin completed the scoring late on.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 5Buchanan
- 4Martin
- 2Williamson
- 3Whittle
- 6Geggan
- 8Spence
- 11ForbesSubstituted forWallaceat 65'minutes
- 10FalkinghamSubstituted forThomsonat 75'minutes
- 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
- 9Moffat
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Byrne
- 15Page
- 16Thomson
- 17Smith
- 18Millen
- 20Goodfellow
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 5Black
- 2Chisholm
- 4McNiff
- 6Swinglehurst
- 8LoganSubstituted forFlynnat 68'minutes
- 11Carcary
- 7McStay
- 3SloanSubstituted forDavidsonat 64'minutesSubstituted forBrannanat 82'minutes
- 9Todd
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Brannan
- 15Davidson
- 16Flynn
- 17Caldwell
- 18Wood
- 21Murray
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gregor Buchanan following a set piece situation.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kieran Brannan replaces Scott Davidson because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Scott Davidson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Allan Smith replaces Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Josh Falkingham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Spence.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Josh Falkingham.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Annan Athletic 1. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.