Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Dunfermline hammered Annan Athletic to seal a spot in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Alex Whittle's fine drive and a Gregor Buchanan header had the Pars 2-0 up at the break.

Michael Moffat added another before David Hopkirk pulled one back for the League Two outfit with an excellent finish.

The home side made it 4-1 through Ryan Wallace and Lewis Martin completed the scoring late on.