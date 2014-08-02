Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Annan Athletic

Scottish League Cup
DunfermlineDunfermline5Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Dunfermline hammered Annan Athletic to seal a spot in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Alex Whittle's fine drive and a Gregor Buchanan header had the Pars 2-0 up at the break.

Michael Moffat added another before David Hopkirk pulled one back for the League Two outfit with an excellent finish.

The home side made it 4-1 through Ryan Wallace and Lewis Martin completed the scoring late on.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 5Buchanan
  • 4Martin
  • 2Williamson
  • 3Whittle
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Spence
  • 11ForbesSubstituted forWallaceat 65'minutes
  • 10FalkinghamSubstituted forThomsonat 75'minutes
  • 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
  • 9Moffat

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Byrne
  • 15Page
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Smith
  • 18Millen
  • 20Goodfellow

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 5Black
  • 2Chisholm
  • 4McNiff
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 8LoganSubstituted forFlynnat 68'minutes
  • 11Carcary
  • 7McStay
  • 3SloanSubstituted forDavidsonat 64'minutesSubstituted forBrannanat 82'minutes
  • 9Todd
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 12Bradley
  • 14Brannan
  • 15Davidson
  • 16Flynn
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Wood
  • 21Murray
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
1,544

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gregor Buchanan following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kieran Brannan replaces Scott Davidson because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Scott Davidson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Allan Smith replaces Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Josh Falkingham.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Spence.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Josh Falkingham.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Annan Athletic 1. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

