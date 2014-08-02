Scottish League Cup
East StirlingshireEast Stirlingshire0AyrAyr United4

East Stirlingshire 0-4 Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ayr United cruised through to the second round of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable win over East Stirlingshire.

Ryan Donnelly fired high into the net to give the visitors the lead before half-time.

Shire had David McKenna sent off for serious foul play and Scott McLaughlin doubled Ayr's lead with a penalty after Conor Greene's foul on Nicky Devlin.

Strikes by Donnelly and Brian Gilmour completed Ayr's victory.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Barnard
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 86mins
  • 4GreeneBooked at 44mins
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 3Shepherd
  • 6MacGregorBooked at 56minsSubstituted forShieldsat 84'minutes
  • 7Greenhill
  • 9Wright
  • 8BrisbaneSubstituted forDoyleat 68'minutes
  • 11VidlerSubstituted forMcMullanat 66'minutes
  • 10McKennaBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 12Doyle
  • 13McMullan
  • 14Glasgow
  • 15Shields
  • 16Deans
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Kay

Ayr

  • 1Hutton
  • 4Murphy
  • 3McKinlaySubstituted forMuirat 75'minutes
  • 5Campbell
  • 2Devlin
  • 11DonaldSubstituted forMcGillat 40'minutes
  • 8McLaughlin
  • 6Gilmour
  • 7Forrest
  • 10McGovern
  • 9Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 12McArthur
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Muir
  • 17McGill
  • 21Newman
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
295

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter McGill.

  4. Post update

    Paul McMullan (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Muir (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

  10. Booking

    Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).

  12. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paul McMullan (East Stirling).

  14. Post update

    Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, East Stirling. Martyn Shields replaces Graeme MacGregor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Paul McMullan (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).

  19. Post update

    Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories