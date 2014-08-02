East Stirlingshire 0-4 Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ayr United cruised through to the second round of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable win over East Stirlingshire.

Ryan Donnelly fired high into the net to give the visitors the lead before half-time.

Shire had David McKenna sent off for serious foul play and Scott McLaughlin doubled Ayr's lead with a penalty after Conor Greene's foul on Nicky Devlin.

Strikes by Donnelly and Brian Gilmour completed Ayr's victory.