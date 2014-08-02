East Stirlingshire 0-4 Ayr United

Match ends, East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4.
Ayr United cruised through to the second round of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable win over East Stirlingshire.
Ryan Donnelly fired high into the net to give the visitors the lead before half-time.
Shire had David McKenna sent off for serious foul play and Scott McLaughlin doubled Ayr's lead with a penalty after Conor Greene's foul on Nicky Devlin.
Strikes by Donnelly and Brian Gilmour completed Ayr's victory.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 86mins
- 4GreeneBooked at 44mins
- 2Kinnaird
- 3Shepherd
- 6MacGregorBooked at 56minsSubstituted forShieldsat 84'minutes
- 7Greenhill
- 9Wright
- 8BrisbaneSubstituted forDoyleat 68'minutes
- 11VidlerSubstituted forMcMullanat 66'minutes
- 10McKennaBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 12Doyle
- 13McMullan
- 14Glasgow
- 15Shields
- 16Deans
- 17Shaw
- 18Kay
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 4Murphy
- 3McKinlaySubstituted forMuirat 75'minutes
- 5Campbell
- 2Devlin
- 11DonaldSubstituted forMcGillat 40'minutes
- 8McLaughlin
- 6Gilmour
- 7Forrest
- 10McGovern
- 9Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12McArthur
- 14McKenzie
- 15Roberts
- 16Muir
- 17McGill
- 21Newman
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
