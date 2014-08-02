Hamilton Academical 2-1 Arbroath

From the section

Imrie (left) marked his second Hamilton debut with a goal

Dougie Imrie's early goal set Hamilton Academical on their way to a narrow win over Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.

Imrie, starting his second spell with Accies, fired into the left-hand corner to give the hosts the lead.

Louis Longridge's left-footed finish following Ziggy Gordon doubled Hamilton's lead in the second half.

Kevin Buchan headed home a consolation for the visitors but it was too little, too late.

With promoted Hamilton getting ready for their Premiership opener against Inverness Caledonian Thistle next Saturday, Alex Neil's side were keen to make an impression early on.

Longridge's goal proved to be the winner

And Imrie duly delivered when he met fellow summer signing Danny Redmond's pass just outside the area and sent an angled drive into the net.

Accies continued to pressurise, Redmond heading Gordon's cross off target.

Grant Gillespie then released Longridge with a lovely pass and Red Lichties goalkeeper David Crawford was forced into a save.

Another effort from Longridge - a header from Redmond's cross - was narrowly wide.

Jason Scotland sent a decent effort whistling inches wide of the Arbroath goal just after the break.

Scott McBride threatened an equaliser with a header from Bobby Linn's delivery but could not find the target.

Longridge was wasteful with another opporunity but soon made amends he controlled Gordon's pass and slotted past Crawford.

Buchan nodded past Hamilton's debut goalkeeper Michael McGovern but there was to be no dramatic equaliser.