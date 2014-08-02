Montrose 1-3 Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Football

Falkirk came from behind to beat Montrose in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Garry Wood headed the hosts ahead but Blair Alston levelled with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Craig Bell had fouled Olumide Durojaiye.

The Bairns were ahead shortly before half-time thanks to Alex Cooper's left-foot shot.

And Scott Shepherd ensured progress for Peter Houston's side following good work by Conor McGrandles.