Scottish League Cup
MontroseMontrose1FalkirkFalkirk3

Montrose 1-3 Falkirk

Falkirk came from behind to beat Montrose in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Garry Wood headed the hosts ahead but Blair Alston levelled with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Craig Bell had fouled Olumide Durojaiye.

The Bairns were ahead shortly before half-time thanks to Alex Cooper's left-foot shot.

And Scott Shepherd ensured progress for Peter Houston's side following good work by Conor McGrandles.

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Graham
  • 2MassonBooked at 61mins
  • 3BellBooked at 29mins
  • 6Campbell
  • 11DaySubstituted forO'Neillat 84'minutes
  • 8RobbSubstituted forHarkinsat 73'minutes
  • 4Watson
  • 10McCord
  • 9WoodSubstituted forDeasleyat 76'minutes
  • 7Johnston

Substitutes

  • 12Deasley
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16O'Neill
  • 17Wilson
  • 18O'Kane
  • 21McCafferty

Falkirk

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5McCracken
  • 6Vaulks
  • 2Maybury
  • 3Dick
  • 4Durojaiye
  • 7AlstonSubstituted forSibbaldat 77'minutes
  • 10McGrandles
  • 8Taiwo
  • 11Cooper
  • 9Bia BiSubstituted forShepherdat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bowman
  • 14McGeever
  • 15Grant
  • 16Leahy
  • 17Sibbald
  • 18Shepherd
  • 19Loy
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
584

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montrose 1, Falkirk 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Falkirk 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 1, Falkirk 3. Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Scott Shepherd replaces Botti Bia Bi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Stephen O'Neill replaces Stephen Day.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Deasley (Montrose).

  8. Post update

    Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Bell.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Craig Sibbald replaces Blair Alston.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Bryan Deasley replaces Garry Wood.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Cooper (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Paul Harkins replaces Steven Robb.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Garry Wood (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Alan Campbell.

