Close menu
Scottish League Cup
MortonGreenock Morton2BerwickBerwick Rangers1

Greenock Morton 2-1 Berwick Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Joe McKee hit a double as Morton edged past 10-man Berwick to book their place in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

McKee opened the scoring with a cracking 20-yard drive into the top corner.

Lee Currie levelled from the penalty spot after Stefan McCluskey handled in the area.

McKee latched on to Thomas O'Ware's pass to make it 2-1, and Paul Currie saw red late on for a reckless tackle.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Caraux
  • 5Crighton
  • 6McCluskeyBooked at 63mins
  • 2Kilday
  • 3Lamie
  • 4Miller
  • 11RussellSubstituted forAllanat 76'minutes
  • 7McKee
  • 8HandsSubstituted forMcCluskeyat 66'minutes
  • 10O'Ware
  • 9PepperBooked at 53minsSubstituted forO'Neilat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McNeil
  • 14Scullion
  • 15Allan
  • 16O'Neil
  • 18McCluskey
  • 20Gaston

Berwick

  • 1Bald
  • 2JacobsBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRussellat 65'minutes
  • 6Tulloch
  • 5Fairbairn
  • 3Maxwell
  • 4Notman
  • 11Lavery
  • 10Currie
  • 8CurrieBooked at 87mins
  • 7WillisSubstituted forHoskinsat 76'minutes
  • 9DalzielSubstituted forGoldat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hoskins
  • 14Russell
  • 15Gold
  • 16Andrews
  • 17Horribine
Referee:
Calum Murray
Attendance:
931

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 2, Berwick Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 2, Berwick Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Stefan McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

  6. Dismissal

    Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the red card.

  7. Post update

    Michael Miller (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Cameron O'Neil replaces Conor Pepper.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Stefan McCluskey.

  12. Post update

    Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dean Hoskins replaces Paul Willis.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Jordan Allan replaces Mark Russell.

  16. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

  19. Post update

    Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Jamie McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories