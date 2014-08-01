Last updated on .From the section Football

Steer has represented England at Under-19 level

Doncaster Rovers have signed Aston Villa keeper Jed Steer on a three-month loan, while full-back Reece Wabara and midfielder Paul Keegan have re-joined.

Steer, 21, began his career at Norwich, and had loans with Yeovil and Cambridge before joining Villa last year.

Wabara, 22, made 15 appearances for Paul Dickov's Rovers on loan last season from Manchester City and has signed on a free until 31 December.

Keegan, 30, who has played 77 times for Rovers, has penned a one-month deal.

Steer, meanwhile, has appeared for Villa in both the FA and League Cup, but not yet in the Premier League.

Earlier this year a tribunal ordered Villa to pay Norwich a fee of £450,000 for Steer.

A further £500,000 could be payable depending on appearances.