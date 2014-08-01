Last updated on .From the section Football

Swift has represented England at Under-16 through to Under-19 level

Promoted Rotherham United have further boosted their squad by signing Chelsea midfield prospect John Swift on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Cardiff City last season.

The England Under-19 international can play centrally or on either flank.

"It has taken many weeks to secure the signature of this young man, but tenacity paid off," Millers manager Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"A number of fellow Championship clubs, as well as two European clubs, were keen to sign John, but thankfully he has decided his immediate footballing future is at Rotherham United."

Rotherham's Championship campaign begins away at Derby County on 9 August.