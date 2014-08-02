Last updated on .From the section Football

Galloway has 17 career appearances and one goal for MK Dons

Everton have signed teenage defender Brendan Galloway from League One club MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who became MK's youngest ever player when making his debut aged 15, has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League side.

He will go straight into the Everton under-21 team.

"I'm looking forward to learning off some of the more senior players - the likes of Sylvain Distin and Phil Jagielka," he said.

"I've been watching them for years now and they're great professionals, great players - players who have been there and done it. That's a big thing for me to be able to learn off guys like that."

Galloway is a product of the MK academy and is capped at England Under-19 level.

He expressed his desire to leave the the Buckinghamshire side earlier this summer.

"It's disappointing for the club and it's disappointing for me to lose a player of Brendan's quality," said Dons boss Karl Robinson.

"I do believe Brendan can be as good as he wants to be and I wish him all the luck in the world. He's going to a fantastic football club in Everton that will only aid his development."