Tottenham 6-1 Celtic: Emmanuel Adebayor scores on return

Lewis Holtby scored for Spurs against Celtic

Substitute Emmanuel Adebayor rounded off a 6-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur against Celtic in his first match back since contracting malaria in July.

Adebayor, 30, netted a penalty after Harry Kane, Roberto Soldado, Lewis Holtby, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen had all scored in Helsinki.

The Togo striker missed Spurs' tour of the United States last month.

Celtic fielded a weakened team ahead of their Champions League fixture against Legia Warsaw on Wednesday.

They are 4-1 down from the first leg of their third qualifying round tie, with the return being played at Murrayfield because Celtic Park was used to stage the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Tottenham: Friedel, Naughton, Dawson, Kaboul, Davies, Mason, Capoue, Holtby, Kane, Townsend, Soldado.

Substitutes: McGee, Fredericks, Fryers, Rose, Veljkovic, Bentaleb, Eriksen, Lamela, Lennon, Sandro, Adebayor.

Celtic: Gordon, Herron, O'Connell, Ambrose, Twardzik, Lindsay, Irvine, Henderson, McGeouch, Pukki, McMullan.

Substitutes: Fasan, Waters, McManus, McIlduff, Tierney, Balde, Fridjonsson.