Blackpool fans protest ahead of the pre-season friendly against Burnley

Blackpool needed nine trialists to complete their matchday squad as they lost 1-0 to Premier League new boys Burnley at Bloomfield Road.

The club had a squad of just eight before five additions this week but chairman Karl Oyston says they will soon have "as many players as everyone else".

Two trialists started the match with the rest on the bench.

Striker Marvin Sordell's sweetly-struck second-half effort settled the match.

New signings Donervon Daniels and Nathan Delfouneso started for Blackpool in the game which saw protests against Oyston.

There was no message from Blackpool manager Jose Riga in the matchday programme, while he declined to do media duties after the game.