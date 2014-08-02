Schalke 04 Cup: Newcastle lose to Malaga, West Ham beat hosts
Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Malaga in their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup in Gelsenkirchen.
Sergi Darder scored from long range and teenager Samu Castillejo added two more as the Spaniards went 3-0 up before half-time in Germany.
Midfielder Gabriel Obertan pulled one back on the hour mark, but Newcastle could not find any further goals.
Alan Pardew's side face tournament hosts Schalke, who lost a penalty shootout against West Ham, on Sunday.
Newcastle United: Elliot, Yanga-Mbiwa (Satka 84), Taylor, Coloccini (c) (Williamson 74), Haidara (Dummett 67), Abeid (Vuckic 74), Colback (Anita 67), Sissoko (Obertan 46), Armstrong (Gouffran 46), Cabella (Aarons 46), Perez (Riviere 46).
Malaga: Kameni, Gamez, Wellington, Sanchez (Angeleri 73), Antunes, Darder (Juanami 73), Camacho, Horta (Perez 86), Duda (c) (Sanchez 86), Castillejo (Juanpi 54), Santa Cruz (Alberto 73).
Schalke 0-0 (6-7 penalties) West Ham United
West Ham United goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen saved two penalties as the Hammers secured a 7-6 shootout victory over Schalke at the Veltins Arena.
Sam Allardyce's side held on for a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes of their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup as the German hosts twice struck the woodwork.
Jaaskelainen, 39, first denied centre-back Felipe Santana and then saved left-back Axel Borgmann's spot-kick to hand his team victory.
The Hammers can secure the pre-season cup with victory against Malaga on Sunday.
West Ham United: Jaaskelainen, O'Brien, Tomkins (Reid 46), Collins, Potts, Nolan, Kouyate (Diame 54), Poyet, Fanimo (Lletget 54), Cole, Downing.
Schalke 04: Giefer, Freidrich, Kolasinac (Avdijaj 62), Boateng, Hoger, Choupo-Moting (Aogo 62), Fuchs, Barnetta (Meyer 46), Multhaup, Matip (Santana 46), Neustadter.