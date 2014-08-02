Schalke 04 Cup: Newcastle lose to Malaga, West Ham beat hosts

Newcastle's Steven Taylor (second from left)
Newcastle were 3-0 down at half-time against Malaga

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Malaga in their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup in Gelsenkirchen.

Sergi Darder scored from long range and teenager Samu Castillejo added two more as the Spaniards went 3-0 up before half-time in Germany.

Midfielder Gabriel Obertan pulled one back on the hour mark, but Newcastle could not find any further goals.

Alan Pardew's side face tournament hosts Schalke, who lost a penalty shootout against West Ham, on Sunday.

Newcastle United: Elliot, Yanga-Mbiwa (Satka 84), Taylor, Coloccini (c) (Williamson 74), Haidara (Dummett 67), Abeid (Vuckic 74), Colback (Anita 67), Sissoko (Obertan 46), Armstrong (Gouffran 46), Cabella (Aarons 46), Perez (Riviere 46).

Malaga: Kameni, Gamez, Wellington, Sanchez (Angeleri 73), Antunes, Darder (Juanami 73), Camacho, Horta (Perez 86), Duda (c) (Sanchez 86), Castillejo (Juanpi 54), Santa Cruz (Alberto 73).

Schalke 0-0 (6-7 penalties) West Ham United

Jussi Jaaskelainen
West Ham goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen saved two penalties in the shootout against Schalke

West Ham United goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen saved two penalties as the Hammers secured a 7-6 shootout victory over Schalke at the Veltins Arena.

Sam Allardyce's side held on for a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes of their opening game in the Schalke 04 Cup as the German hosts twice struck the woodwork.

Jaaskelainen, 39, first denied centre-back Felipe Santana and then saved left-back Axel Borgmann's spot-kick to hand his team victory.

The Hammers can secure the pre-season cup with victory against Malaga on Sunday.

West Ham United: Jaaskelainen, O'Brien, Tomkins (Reid 46), Collins, Potts, Nolan, Kouyate (Diame 54), Poyet, Fanimo (Lletget 54), Cole, Downing.

Schalke 04: Giefer, Freidrich, Kolasinac (Avdijaj 62), Boateng, Hoger, Choupo-Moting (Aogo 62), Fuchs, Barnetta (Meyer 46), Multhaup, Matip (Santana 46), Neustadter.

