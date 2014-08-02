Last updated on .From the section Football

Summer signing Joleon Lescott limped off on his return from injury as West Brom lost 1-0 in a friendly against Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League Baggies signed the defender in June after his contract at Manchester City ended, but he has been sidelined with a calf problem.

Lescott, 31, made his first appearance since 12 July as a half-time substitute, but lasted just 35 minutes.

Matty Fryatt's 25th-minute goal proved the difference at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest: Darlow (De Vries 73); Hunt (Halford 73), Mancienne (Hobbs 63), Fox (Collins 82), Harding (Cohen 63); Leigertwood (Grant 21), Osborn; Burke (Laing 73), Reid (Veldwijk 73), Paterson (McLaughlin 56); Fryatt (Mackie 73).

West Brom: Foster; Wisdom, Dawson, Olsson (Lescott HT, O'Neil 80), Pocognoli (Garmston 86), Baird, Gardner, Mulumbu (Brunt 73), Yacob (Anichebe HT), Dorrans, Berahino (Roofe 76).